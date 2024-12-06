Teen player who died after collapsing during charity game mourned at funeral

The sudden loss of Connor Kasin "was a shock to the community," a priest said Friday, as family and friends said farewell to the 17-year-old Massapequa hockey player who died after collapsing during a charity game last week.

His teammates filled the first few rows of St. William the Abbot Roman Catholic Church in Seaford, wearing their blue-and-gold jerseys over shirts and ties during Kasin's funeral Friday.

Rev. Joseph Fitzgerald, who baptized Kasin and his two brothers, marveled at the impact the teen had on so many people during his brief life.

"He touched so many lives in that short time," Fitzgerald said.

Officials said Kasin experienced a "sudden medical event" on Saturday during the intermission of a charity hockey game at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fitzgerald, standing before a crucifix, addressed Kasin's friends and family at the funeral Friday.

"There's disappointment and anger, and how could God, how can our loving God do this?" he said. "And I want to apologize, because I know I've been there. People don't know what to say, so we'll say dumb things like, 'He's in a better place' ... No! What could be better than sitting right here? And yet, as believers ... there is the hope of what's to come."

Fitzgerald remembered Kasin's life and spoke of his love of hockey. He was known for bringing energy and control to the game, as well as for his magnetic personality, electric smile and big hair, the priest said.

He said it spoke to Kasin's character and his generation that on Saturday night, they were playing a charity game on behalf of a foundation started by the parents of Syosset graduate Sabrina Navaretta, 19, who was killed in car crash last year in Delaware.

"We have this young man, he's trying to say to himself, 'How do I have an impact? How do I give back to the community?' " Fitzgerald said. "Those young men were coming outside themselves to help and serve others, which is — is that not — the Christian message?"

Fitzgerald said there were two types of hockey players, those who act as a thermometer and ride with highs and lows, or players like Kasin, who can act as a "thermostat player" who can control the game, such as Kasin serving as a defenseman to block shots and make game-changing plays.

Fitzgerald challenged his friends to do the same in life, and honor Kasin’s parents, Mary and Craig, who prayed he is never forgotten.

"These kids aren't the future. They're the now, living now," Fitzgerald said. "And we can look at this young man, Connor. In his life, he walked into a room with kindness. His smile lit up the room. And again, I know it's a hockey thing ... but that hair even brings a smile to your face, right? That flow? Well, what's the flow going to be, the continued kindness and joy to be a thermostat in the room."

The packed crowd included Nassau County police, who attended in support of the teen's father, retired Nassau officer Craig Kasin, as well as Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, there to honor the lifelong Islanders fan.

The Islanders held a moment of silence for Kasin during Thursday night's game at UBS Arena against the Seattle Kraken.

"Connor was a lifelong Islanders fan, a beloved teammate, and a true friend to all who knew him. He was a son, a brother, and a part of our extended hockey family," the announcer said.

"Our hearts are with Connor’s family, his parents, Craig and Mary, and his siblings, Christian and Cole, as well as his friends and teammates who will forever remember his smile, his passion and his unwavering commitment to the sport he loved."

Kasin’s coffin was carried out of the church amid a serenade of bagpipes, as his family walked behind. Members of the Massapequa hockey team then filed out with other friends and classmates.

Lisa Stella attended with her son, Nicholas, 15, a member of the Massapequa junior varsity hockey team who wore his jersey to the service.

"I can’t believe it. I just met him. He was a great person and very friendly," the teen said, tearing up as he spoke. "He taught everyone a lot of things — how to be kind and how to be a good person."

Lisa Stella said she knew Kasin growing up, when he attended hockey practices with his older brother, Christian.

"Connor was an amazing child. Mary (his mother) doesn’t have to worry, because Connor will never be forgotten," she said. "It hits hard when you see kids walking around in these jerseys."

Kasin's classmate Reilly Cereghino, 17, also attended the service. She said he was active in the community.

"It’s definitely taken a toll on the community. It’s going to be hard," she said. "Especially for the hockey team. They just started their season and every game they’re going to think of him and fight for him.

She added, "I have faith in the community and the way we come together. I think we’ll be all right, but it’s going to take awhile."

With Drew Singh and Maureen Mullarkey