Valley Stream elementary schools district hires new superintendent

Valley Stream School District 13 has hired an upstate superintendent to replace its retiring top administrator.

Constance D. Evelyn, 48, who heads the Auburn Enlarged City School District, will take over the four-elementary-school district in Valley Stream on July 1, at a starting salary of $225,000. The school board unanimously approved her three-year contract on Tuesday.

Outgoing Superintendent Adrienne Robb-Fund is to retire from her $202,000-a-year job on June 30.

The district has about 2,200 students and 200 teachers.

School board president Joseph DiSibio said in a statement that Evelyn "possesses the professional experience, innovative vision, desire to engage our entire school community and personal integrity to lead our district to the next level of success."

Evelyn said in the release that she looks "forward to . . . [helping] to move the district to the next level of success."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo chose her last year to serve on his three-person Smart Schools Bond Act Commission, to advise him on technology in schools.

Before leading Auburn schools, she was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Ithaca schools, a middle school principal in Oswego and Rome City schools, an assistant principal at Rome Free Academy, and a learning specialist and special-education teacher in the Bedford Central School District. She began her career as a special-education teacher in the Bronx.

Evelyn has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the College of Staten Island, and master's degrees in special education and supervision and administration, both from Long Island University.