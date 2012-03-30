Coolant leak causes LIU library evacuation

Staff and patrons at the library at the LIU Post in Brookville were evacuated Friday because of a small coolant leak in a refrigerated display case, a school spokesman said.

Routine maintenance work was being done on the refrigerated case in the Book Mark Cafe in the B. Davis Schwartz Memorial Library when the unit sprang a leak, said the spokesman, Morgan Lyle.

The library was evacuated as a precaution and employees and patrons were expected to return to the building by Friday afternoon, Lyle said.

There were no injuries, according to a statement to students, announcing the brief morning closing of the library.

Lyle was not sure how many people had to evacuate from the building, but he said fewer patrons likely were in the library at the time because of the schools "light class schedule on Fridays."