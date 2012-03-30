Coolant leak causes LIU library evacuation

Staff and patrons at the library at the LIU Post in Brookville were evacuated for two hours Friday because of a small coolant leak in a refrigerated display case, a school spokesman said.

Routine maintenance work was being done on the refrigerated case in the Book Mark Cafe in the B. Davis Schwartz Memorial Library when the unit sprang a leak about 10 a.m., said the spokesman, Morgan Lyle.

The library was evacuated as a precaution and employees and patrons returned to the building at noon , Lyle said.

There were no injuries, he said.

Lyle was not sure how many people had to evacuate from the building, but he said fewer patrons likely were in the library at the time because of the schools "light class schedule on Fridays."

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With William Murphy