Cops: 2 arrested for assaulting 2 officers

A couple was arrested early Saturday for allegedly assaulting two Nassau police officers outside a Bethpage bar, police said.

Police were called to the Fife & Drum Ale House, 349 N. Wantagh Ave., about 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate a bar fight. Several patrons had exited the bar, and when police arrived, they prevented those patrons from re-entering.

Anthony Pizaro, 23, of East Meadow, and his girlfriend, Michelle Chalen, 21, of Bethpage, "became irate and began fighting with officers" when they were told not to re-enter the bar, police said.

One officer sprained his wrist attempting to handcuff Pizaro and another officer injured his knee, police said.

Chalen refused to follow orders and interfered with the arrest of her boyfriend, according to police. She "kicked and struggled" with officers during her own arrest, police said.

The officers were treated for their injuries at an area hospital, police said.

Pizaro and Chalen were charged with resisting arrest and obstruction. Pizaro was also charged with two counts of second-degree assault, police said.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.