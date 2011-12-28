Cops: 2 rob, hit victim in Uniondale home

Two Queens men were arrested Tuesday and accused of forcing their way into a Uniondale bedroom, hitting the resident there and running away with money and jewelry, Nassau police said Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were at the Liberty Street home when they heard a noise about 10:25 p.m., police said. When the man went to investigate, he found a stranger on the main floor and returned to the bedroom to ask the woman to call 911, police said.

Christopher Robinson, 34, and Theodore Jerry, 35, were armed with handguns when they forced their way into the bedroom and hit the man in the head, causing a cut, police said.

After taking money and jewelry, the pair fled on foot, but were spotted by responding officers, police said. After a foot chase, the two were caught and the handguns recovered, police said.

The Uniondale man was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Robinson, of 235-05 131st St., Rosedale, and Jerry, of 119-50 177th Place, Jamaica, are expected to be arraigned Thursday on first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.