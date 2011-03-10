Cops: 3 charged in robbery of drug dealer

Three Nassau County men face robbery charges and a fourth faces drug charges after a police officer driving through a Roslyn Heights neighborhood foiled a marijuana heist Wednesday, Sixth Squad detectives said.

At about 11:25 p.m., Nassau police said, three 18-year-olds -- Tal Grinbaum, of 12 Hewlett Lane, Great Neck; Ori Matalon, of 30 Carriage Rd., Great Neck; and Jacy Baron, of 10 Bancroft Lane, Kings Point -- contacted a person on Woodward Street in order to buy marijuana.

When they arrived at the house, two of the men attacked the victim, Kristopher Novinski, 21, and stole marijuana, while Matalon waited in the car, police said.

Police said Baron was armed with a BB gun when he entered the residence and then picked up a knife from a table and held it to the victim. In the meantime, Grinbaum picked up the marijuana and left without paying for it, they said.

Novinski was punched in the face and body several times and the two men fled into the waiting auto, police said. However, as the men were leaving the home, a Nassau County police officer was patrolling the area and saw the car speed off, police said.

He pulled over the vehicle, leading to the arrests.

Each of the three attackers was charged with robbery, conspiracy and possession of a dangerous weapon; Grinbaum also was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

Novinski also was arrested and was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal sale of marijuana, they said.

All four men are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.