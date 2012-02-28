Cops: 3 ran Carle Place store-refund scam

Three Queens residents stole more than $3,600 from a retail clothing store by running a refund scam, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The Crimes Against Property Squad said the three returned items at several T.J. Maxx stores in Nassau County and collected cash refunds for the merchandise by using the same receipts several times at different stores.

The scam netted the three more than $3,600 and their actions were caught on video by store security personnel, police said.

Arrested Monday at the Carle Place T.J. Maxx store on Glen Cove Road and charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud were: David Edwards, 40, of 159-02 109th Ave., Jamaica; Audrey Moore, 39, of 128-08 140th St., Jamaica; and Sarah Sindhu, 46, of 116-80 Guy Brewer Blvd., Jamaica.

Moore was also charged with petty larceny, police said.

Each is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.