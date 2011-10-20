Cops: Apparent murder-suicide in Freeport

Nassau police found a man and a woman dead in the bedroom of their Freeport apartment Thursday morning in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

"We are investigating this as a suspicious death," said the homicide section's commander, Det. Lt. John Azzata.

Saying the case appears to be a murder-suicide, Azzata said police "do not believe there is anybody out there who caused this death."

Nassau County police did not name the victims, pending notifications of their relatives. Police said they believe the two were married and had lived in the apartment on Guy Lombardo Avenue for less than a year.

Azzata said the man and woman both appeared to have been shot. He said a weapon was found close to one of the victims, but he declined to say which. One person was on the bed and the other wasn't, police said.

The third-floor apartment is in a five-story brick building. Police said they received a call Thursday from the woman's co-worker asking them to check on her. Police said the bodies were found just before noon, after the building superintendent let a Freeport officer into the apartment. The two were pronounced dead at the scene, police said Thursday.

"It doesn't appear that they were deceased for very long," Azzata said.

Martin Rosara, who lives down the hall from the couple's apartment, said: "When it's your neighbor, it's a tough one."

With John Valenti