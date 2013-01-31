Cops: Arrest in Valley Stream burglary made through DNA match

A Far Rockaway man was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglarizing a Valley Stream dry cleaners in November, police said.

Stanley Holland, 52, of 215 Beach 44th St., was linked to the crime through DNA blood evidence found at the business, Nassau police said.

Holland entered Swan Dry Cleaners, 188 W. Merrick Rd., after hours on Nov. 27, police said, and stole cash and clothing.

He was to be arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead Thursday on a charge of third degree burglary.