A Wyandanch man was arrested Thursday and charged with burglarizing a South Farmingdale liquor store in September, Nassau police said.

Terrell A. Russell, 34, of 124 Washington Ave., entered County Wine and Liquor, 918 Main St., through the roof at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 13, police said, and took cash, lottery tickets and a laptop computer.

Russell, charged with third degree burglary, was to be arraigned Friday in First District Court, Hempstead.