Cops: Baldwin boy, 17, injured in hit-run

Nassau County police are looking for a four-door, silver sedan that hit a 17-year-old Baldwin boy and left the scene Friday night.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on Grand Avenue, just north of Seaman Avenue, police said.

The 17-year-old boy's name wasn't released. Lt. Kevin Smith, spokesman for Nassau County police, said that the victim suffered multiple fractures and a head injury. The county police helicopter took the victim to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.

The teenager was crossing from east to west on Grand Avenue and was alone, Smith said.

The sedan involved in the crash likely has front-end damage, police said. Crash debris was left at the scene.

Police ask anyone who may have seen a sedan matching the description to call 800-244-TIPS.

With Candice Ruud