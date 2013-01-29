Long IslandNassau

Cops: Boy, 11, robbed of cellphone in Elmont

By DAVID J. LOPEZdavid.lopez@newsday.com

An 11-year-old was robbed of his cellphone Tuesday afternoon in Elmont by a 20-something assailant who knocked the boy down, police said.

The victim was talking on his cellphone at 2:55 p.m. while walking on Croydon Road when the robber "grabbed his cellphone and then pushed him to the ground" and fled, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The boy was not injured, police said.

Fourth Squad detectives are investigating.

The suspect was described as being in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, "wearing a gray sweater with a black design, gray hat, and dark jeans," police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-TIPS.

