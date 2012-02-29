Cops: Burglar caught in Franklin Square store

A Franklin Square man faces a burglary charge after Fifth Precinct officers found him inside a mattress store near his home early Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to a burglary call at the Sleepy's store at 1069 Hempstead Tpke. at about 6:53 a.m and were told by a witness that a man was inside the store, according to a news release.

Police found Vincent Piccinonno, 55, of 1080 Hempstead Tpke., inside the store and arrested him on a charge of third-degree burglary, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.