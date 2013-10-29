Cops: Burglar wakes resident, flees empty-handed

An intruder attempting to burglarize a house in Roosevelt fled the scene empty-handed early Tuesday when, police said, a woman in the home awoke and screamed -- and her son chased the burglar from the home.

The burglary occurred just after 3 a.m. on Conlon Road, Nassau County police said.

Police said the 50-year-old woman, whose identity was withheld because she is a victim, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Her son, 23, was not injured.

The woman was asleep in her bedroom when police said the intruder entered the home through a rear door. Police said the intruder then entered the bedroom, realized the woman had awakened -- and attempted to muffle her mouth with his hand. However, police said the woman screamed, waking her son who raced to the bedroom as the man fled.

No proceeds were taken during the burglary.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.