A driver lost control of an Infiniti sedan Monday morning, crashing into a restaurant in Mineola, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Second Street and Roslyn Road and the driver, who was not identified, crashed into the front of the Game Master Grill.

Nassau County police said the driver was not charged -- and said there was no criminality. Police also said there were no serious injuries.