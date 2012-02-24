Cops: Cellphone snatched in Valley Stream

A 21-year-old woman walking along Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream was robbed of her cellphone Wednesday night by two men who then fled the scene, police said. The woman was not hurt.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m.

Nassau County police said that two men approached the woman on the 700 block of Sunrise, grabbed the phone from the woman's hand and ran.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.