Cops: Charges in fatal W. Hempstead crash

An 18-year-old Uniondale woman was charged with manslaughter and driving while intoxicated Tuesday after she lost control of her car and crashed into a building in West Hempstead, killing her passenger, Nassau County police said.

The driver, Daritza Lopez of 1168 Tulsa St., will be arraigned on the charges "as soon as medically practical," police said in a statement. A police spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the medical issue or say where Lopez was being held.

The passenger was identified as Herica Contreras, 28, also of Uniondale. A police spokeswoman said she was not aware of any relationship between the driver and the dead woman.

Lopez lost control of her vehicle while eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike at Westminster Road about 5:35 a.m., police said.

Her vehicle struck a parked car, crossed over the westbound lanes of the turnpike, entered a closed gasoline station and slammed into the side of a building at 130 Hempstead Tpke., police said.

The road was closed in the area until 11 a.m.