Cellphones and computer tablets were discovered missing from a Hewlett T-Mobile store after someone threw a cinder block into the front glass window on Friday, Nassau County police said.

Police responded to an alarm just after 4:30 a.m. at the store on Peninsula Boulevard and found the cinder block.

Fourth Precinct detectives have been investigating and ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.