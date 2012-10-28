Cops: Coliseum rave shut down after illness

Authorities shut down a rave at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night after several concertgoers became sick and passed out at the event, police and witnesses said.

The Haunted Coliseum, a Halloween-themed dance and electronica concert that drew hundreds of partyers, was closed by fire officials around 11:15 p.m. Several concertgoers were taken to a hospital after they vomited and collapsed during the show, authorities said.

It's not clear what caused them to become sick or how many patients were being treated, police said.

Concertgoers said they were unhappy that authorities shut down the dance party, where alcohol was being served.

"I'm upset," said Michael Bertucci, 25, of Oceanside. "This is should go on another two hours."

But, he added, "There's too many underage people here."