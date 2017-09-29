Cops: Crash briefly closes Sunrise Highway
A two-vehicle accident briefly closed westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway Friday morning in Rockville Centre, police said.
Rockville Centre police said the 8:35 a.m. accident closed lanes for about 20 minutes between North Village Avenue and North Centre Avenue.
The crash involved a work van that was westbound on Sunrise and collided with a car making a left turn onto North Village, police said. Police said no one was charged in the accident.
A photo from the scene shows the car on the sidewalk, its front end up against a storefront. Police said a storefront window was damaged.
The female driver of the car was transported to a hospital for precautionary measures, police said. Police said the male driver of the van declined medical attention at the scene.
Neither driver was identified by police.