Cops: Deer Park man killed when Jeep flips

A Deer Park man was killed when his Jeep overturned on the eastbound Long Island Expressway early Saturday morning in Plainview, police said.

Nassau County police said Vernon Jordan, 57, was involved in the crash at 1:05 a.m. near Exit 48. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said Jordan was driving his 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound when he struck the right guardrail, crossed the travel lanes, hit the center median - and overturned.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.