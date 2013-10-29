Cops: Deliveryman robbed at gunpoint in Baldwin

First Squad detectives are looking for three men who robbed a deliveryman from a Chinese restaurant at gunpoint Monday in Baldwin.

Nassau County police said no injuries were reported in the robbery that was reported on Center Drive at about 10:23 p.m.

As the deliveryman was bringing an order to a residence he was approached by three men armed with a handgun who demanded money, police said in a news release.

The deliveryman complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects then ran east on Center Drive with the money and the food, police said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.