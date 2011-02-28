Cops: Driver arrested on drug charge

A Long Beach man stopped for driving erratically Monday morning in North Long Beach faces a marijuana possession charge, Fourth Squad detectives said.

Detectives said Fourth Precinct officers saw Michael Lawry, 19, of 25 Minnesota Ave., driving a 2002 Dodge "in an erratic manner on Long Beach Road" at about 12:27 a.m.

During a vehicle and traffic law investigation, police said, officers saw a bag containing marijuana on the floor of the car, police said. Lawry had 10 bags in excess of 16 ounces of marijuana, police said.

Lawry was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and failure to signal a lane change, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.