Cops: Driver in North Massapequa hurt after object hits windshield

A woman suffered cuts to her face and mouth after the windshield of the sport utility vehicle she was driving was shattered by an unknown object Tuesday morning on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in North Massapequa, police said.

The incident occurred at 9:46 a.m. on the northbound roadway just south of Exit 6, Nassau County police said.

Police said the woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Photos from the scene showed the windshield of the vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, shattered with a small area of penetration through the glass just to the right of the driver’s seat. Additional details were not immediately available.