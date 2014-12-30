Cops: Driver from N.J. charged with DWI after Syosset crash

A New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash in Syosset that injured both he and his passenger, Nassau police said.

Police identified the driver as Jeffrey Rausa, 43, of Bayville, N.J., and said he was charged with DWI, as well as with second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. Rausa was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the car, identified only as a 32-year-old man from New Jersey, also was hospitalized for treatment of a minor wrist injury, police said.

The two men were headed southwest on Woodbury Road when Rausa lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, knocking it down, before the vehicle came to rest in a ditch, police said.

The crash occurred at 12:25 a.m., police said. Police said Rausa faces bedside arraignment as soon as is practical.