Cops: Drivers hit pedestrian, teen bicyclist

A pedestrian and a teenaged bicyclist were struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Nassau County Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m. yesterday, 36-year-old Fernando Rodriguez of Clayton, N.J. was driving a 2000 Nissan Altima in the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream when police said he struck 16-year-old Peter Laserinko of Valley Stream.

Laserinko had been riding northbound on Rockaway Avenue and had entered into oncoming traffic when he was hit, police said.

The teen was taken by helicopter to Nassau University Medical Center, where he is in the pediatric intensive care unit.

At 11:29 p.m., 29-year-old Samuel Dalzon of Uniondale was driving a 2000 Lexus east on Hempstead Turnpike when he hit a 55-year-old woman who was crossing Lincoln Avenue in Elmont, police said.

Norma Rebla of Elmont received several broken bones and a cut on her head, and was taken to Winthrop University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Neither driver is facing charges.