Cops: Drug charges for Southern driver

A Bellmore man stopped Sunday for lane-change violations on the Southern State Parkway in North Wantagh has been arrested on drug charges, State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers pulled over Peter Held, 44, in a red Nissan near the Wantagh State Parkway exit, at about 10 p.m. for an unsafe lane change and for not using his signal for a lane change, according to a news release.

Troopers detected an "odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle," the release said, and a search of the car "yielded a small amount of crack cocaine and marijuana."

The release also said "two glass smoking pipes containing crack cocaine residue" were found in Held's jacket.

Held is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.

His arraignment information was not immediately available.