Cops: Drunk man hit by car in Hempstead

An intoxicated man attempting to run across Henry Street against the light was struck by a car and injured Sunday night in Hempstead, police said.

The incident took place at about 9:45 p.m. near the intersection with Greenwich Street. It was then, Hempstead police said, that Serio Antonio, 37, of Hempstead, tried to run across Henry Street only to be struck by a southbound car.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota, identified as Mark DeGray, 59, of Rockville Centre, was not injured. He was not charged.

Police said that Antonio was intoxicated and "several witnesses" reported he had crossed against the light.

Antonio was taken to Winthrop-University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.