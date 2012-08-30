Cops: Drunken driver collides with ambulance

A Great Neck man was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while intoxicated and second degree vehicular assault, after the car he was driving cut off an ambulance, caused a collision and then struck another car, Nassau police said.

At 2:08 p.m. Daniel Zucker was driving south on Franklin Avenue in Franklin Square in a 2004 Honda, when police said he made an abrupt left in an attempt to enter a McDonald's parking lot. Police said he cut off a Nassau County police ambulance traveling north on Franklin Avenue, which was not on an emergency call.

The ambulance struck the Honda, which then went across the intersection and nearly struck several utility poles, police said. The Honda then hit a 2005 Mercedes-Benz with two male occupants who were not injured, police said.

Zucker, 21 of 4630 Iris Lane, Great Neck, a 19-year-old passenger in his car and a 37-year-old male advanced medical technician who was driving the ambulance were taken to hospitals, admitted and are listed in stable condition, police said. The vehicles were impounded for brake and safety checks, police said.

Zucker will be arraigned at a future date.