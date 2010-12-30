Cops: Drunken driver hits ambulance

An East Williston man allegedly was drunk when he drove his sport utility vehicle into the side of a moving police ambulance Thursday in East Williston, Nassau County police said.

Robert Arroyo, 28, of 2 Donald St., pulled away from the curb at about 3:50 a.m., just about the time a police ambulance was traveling north on Donald Street, police said.

Arroyo's 1997 Ford Explorer hit the ambulance, police said. The ambulance was not transporting a patient, police said, and there were no injuries.

Arroyo was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.