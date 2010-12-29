Cops: DWI charge for driver on parkway

A Queens Village man faces a drunken driving charge after almost hitting a patrol car at an accident scene on the Northern State Parkway Tuesday night and then hitting a vehicle in Manhasset, State Police said.

According to a report, Khawar Sheraz, 26, of 232-17 Hillside Ave., was speeding westbound on the parkway at Exit 27, Shelter Rock Road, at about 10:40 p.m., near where police had set up flares and were investigating an accident.

A trooper said Sheraz drove his blue Honda into the flare pattern, set up so traffic would merge around the accident investigation, according to the report. Sheraz also nearly hit a trooper's car, which had its overhead lights activated, police said.

The trooper said Sheraz was driving 80 mph as he left the scene. Sheraz then hit a vehicle at Exit 26, the report said, before stopping.

Troopers said Sheraz had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was slurring his speech and told police he had been drinking. He was arrested and transported to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset with a head injury.

Sheraz is charged with driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations. He is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 14.