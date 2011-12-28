Cops: East Rockaway man robbed in garage

A 76-year-old man was robbed at his East Rockaway home Wednesday morning by a male with a gun, Nassau police said.

The man was in his garage on Call Drive about 10 a.m. when the robber came in through an open door and showed his gun, police said. The robber took money from the victim's wallet and fled east toward Emmett Avenue, police said.

The suspect had a beard, black waist-length coat, a black-brimmed hat and light pants, police said.

Second Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.