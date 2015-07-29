Elmont 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, say police

Nassau police are investigating the gunpoint robbery Tuesday afternoon of a 7-Eleven in Elmont, Nassau police said.

Displaying a black and silver gun, the male suspect, who had donned a black ski mask, demanded cash from the clerk at around 3:05 p.m., police said Wednesday in a news release.

He then fled the store at 254 Elmont Rd. on foot, heading toward Hoffman Road with the proceeds of the robbery, police said.

The suspect, in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike sneakers, police said.

No injuries were reported, they said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.