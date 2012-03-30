Cops: Elmont High student chokes teacher

A 17-year-old Elmont High School student was arrested Friday morning after he knocked a teacher to the floor in a school hallway, police said, and began choking the teacher.

Umair Hameed, of 9 Everett St., Elmont, was charged with second-degree assault and with strangulation, Nassau police said.

Hameed was playing music out loud from his cell phone in a school hallway at 8:45 a.m., police said, when a teacher instructed him to turn it off. When he refused, the 50-year-old teacher took the phone from Hameed's hand and was knocked to the ground and choked, police said.

Hameed released the teacher and went on to class, police said, but authorities were notified and he was arrested at the school.

The teacher declined medical attention, police said.

Hameed was to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court, Hempstead.