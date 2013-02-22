Long IslandNassau

Cops: Elmont man thwarts home invasion try

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

He was asleep when the doorbell rang, police said.

It was 6:16 a.m. Friday and, the next thing he knew, Nassau County police said, two men, armed with a rifle, were trying to break into his home on Kirkman Avenue in Elmont.

Police said the resident, identified as a 54-year-old man, "held the door shut" until the two would-be assailants fled in a silver Honda. That vehicle was driven by a third man, police said.

One of the assailants threatened to use the weapon during the attempted break-in, police said.

No one was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?