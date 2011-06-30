Cops explode chemicals at park to dispose of them

Nassau County’s Arson/Bomb Squad disposed of two glass containers of unidentified chemicals found Wednesday at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford by exploding them, police said.

Squad detectives responded to a call for assistance at about 2 p.m., after officials from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Department of Health began removing chemicals from a storage facility at the park, police said.

Fire and health officials suspected the two glass containers could contain hazardous materials, police said.

After examining the materials, Arson/Bomb Squad detectives determined the unidentified chemicals could be sensitive to heat, shock and friction, so the glass containers were exploded safely at the scene, police said.

Health officials found no airborne contaminants after the explosions, police said, and no injuries were reported as a result of the handling of the chemicals.

Police said health officials also took soil samples from the scene to test for contaminants.