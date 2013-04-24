Cops: Fake deliveryman robs Elmont residents
A man posing as a UPS delivery man pulled a gun on a woman who answered the door at her Elmont home Tuesday afternoon and then, after tying up the woman and her cousin, ransacked the house -- stealing jewelry, credit cars, personal items and even liquor before fleeing the scene, police said.
Nassau County police said the burglary occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Barbara Street.
The 35-year-old woman, her infant son and 52-year-old female cousin all were uninjured, according to police.
Police said the burglary started when a man in his 20s, wearing a brown UPS jacket, a brown skull cap and carrying a box, rang the doorbell.
The 35-year-old answered, police said, only to have the man place the box on the ground -- and pull a gun.
The man then tied up the adults and ransacked the home, police said. Police did not place a value on the items stolen.
Police ask anyone with information about the burglary to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.