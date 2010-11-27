Cops: Far Rockaway man fired gunshots into Inwood home

A Far Rockaway man has been arrested on reckless endangerment charges after firing gunshots from his bicycle into a residence in Inwood, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Naiquan Tolliver, 26, of 5124 Beach Channel Dr., Apt. 5F, allegedly screamed "in a threatening manner" while on his bicycle in front of a residence on Mott Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Fourth Squad detectives said in a news release.

Tolliver apparently was challenging a person he believed to be in the house to come outside, police said. A witness told police Tolliver fired three shots in the direction of the residence before riding away on his bike, the release said.

No shots struck the house and no injuries were reported, but police found four shell casings from a 25-caliber handgun at the scene, the release said.

Tolliver was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Friday after police saw him on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood. The release said he tried to run but was apprehended after "brief foot pursuit."

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to reckless endangerment, Tolliver was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.