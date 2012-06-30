Cops find anti-Semitic graffiti in Merrick

For the second time this month, police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on public buildings on Nassau's South Shore.

At 6:35 a.m. on Saturday, detectives from Nassau County's First Precinct said a 1-inch-by-1-inch swastika, written in black marker, was found on an outside wall of Merrick Avenue Middle School.

The vandal also spray-painted obscenities about 5 feet tall in silver, red and green paint on the school's outside doors, windows and walls, police said.

Two weeks ago, a swastika and the words "Hail Hitler" were discovered -- also written in black marker -- throughout Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.

Police ask anyone with information about the vandalism to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.