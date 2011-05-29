Cops: Five men taken to hospital for unknown substance

Four rescuers were overcome with unknown fumes after they responded to a report of a man who was attempting suicide in a car in Mineola on Saturday, Nassau police said.

The man, who was not named, was in the car on Maple Place at about 3:38 p.m., overcome by fumes from an unknown substance.

Two officers, a sergeant and a Nassau County advanced medical technician were exposed to the substance while assisting the man.

All five were taken to Winthrop University Hospital. The emergency room at the hospital was shut down from 5:15 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday as a precaution, in case the substance was still on the man's clothes.

The rescuers were released from the hospital, apparently uninjured.

Police did not have information on the condition of the man.