Cops: Freeport man robbed at gunpoint on street

A 70-year-old Freeport man was robbed by an armed assailant early Sunday while walking south on Babylon Turnpike near Seaman Court, Nassau County police said.

The victim, according to police, told authorities that a m ale, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and armed with a handgun, exited a red two-door vehicle and approached him, demanding cash.

After taking the victim's cell phone and money, the assailant fled in the vehicle northbound on Babylon Turnpike. There were no injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.