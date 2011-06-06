Cops: Girl, 11, robbed in Valley Stream

Police are searching for a male who detectives said accosted and robbed an 11-year-old girl on a street in Valley Stream Monday morning, stealing $2.

The robbery occurred near the intersection of Miller Place and Fritchie Place at 8:40 a.m., Nassau County police said.

It was then, police said, that the male approached the girl from behind, grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt, spun her around and demanded cash.

Police said the male was holding "an unknown object" and "attempted to strike the victim," but said the girl fell to the ground to avoid being struck.

She handed over $2, police said, and the male fled.

Police described the attacker as being about 6 feet tall with an average build wearing a zippered-down hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, gloves and a mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.