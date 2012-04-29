Cops: Girl grazed by bullet in Hempstead

A 12-year-old girl sustained minor injuries in Hempstead on Saturday night when a bullet grazed her leg, village police said.

The girl, whose name wasn't released, is being treated at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola, said Lt. James Hayman, the village police watch commander.

The shooting happened at a home on Wellington Place, near Brierley Park, about 9:40 p.m.

Hayman said no one had been caught, and that village police officers and detectives from the Williston Park-based Third Squad of the Nassau police were searching for the shooter or shooters.