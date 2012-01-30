Cops: Girls break into New Cassel store

Two girls -- ages 12 and 14 -- were arrested Sunday on charges of criminal mischief and burglary after they threw rocks through a department store window in New Cassel and stole a stuffed animal and other merchandise, Nassau County police said.

Each girl is charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief and was released to their parents, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in Family Court on Feb. 10. Police did not identify the girls because they are minors.

The two girls broke the front glass door of KB Department Store at 701 Prospect Ave. at about 2:35 a.m., police said.

They entered the store and took the stuffed animal, wool hats and handbags, police said.