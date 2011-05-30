Cops: Hundreds in Long Beach melee

The Long Beach Police Department called two other police departments for assistance Monday evening as fights among hundreds of young people on the beach spilled out onto local streets toward a nearby bus depot, city police said.

Eleven Nassau police cars and two Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police units assisted with crowd control, spokesmen for those agencies said.

No injuries were reported.

Asked about any arrests, a Long Beach police sergeant who declined to give his name said the department had "a couple of investigations going." A series of fights began on the beach before it closed at 6 p.m. and continued for a couple of hours, the he said. He said it was not clear whether the fights involved the same group of young people or different groups. In a phone interview at 9 p.m., the sergeant said the situation had calmed down and officers were patrolling the area.

MTA spokesman Sam Zambuto said the bus depot was cleared by 9:30 p.m.