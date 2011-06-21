Cops identify Merrick hit-run victim

Police detectives Tuesday identified the 25-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run accident early Monday in Merrick and urged the public to help them find the driver.

William Long, 25, of Merrick, was hit about 1:35 a.m. as he walked along Babylon Turnpike near Smith Street by a car traveling north, police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

Long was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead at 5:56 a.m., police said.

In a news release Tuesday, Nassau County police said the car was a 2007 or 2008 maroon-colored Nissan Altima with damage to the driver's side and the driver's side mirror.

Anyone who knows the driver's identity or has any information about the accident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the homicide squad at 516-573-7788. All calls will remain confidential, police said.