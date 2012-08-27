Cops investigate North Massapequa burglary

A North Massapequa resident, awakened by a noise early Sunday, got out of bed to find that someone had pried open a basement window and opened a rear sliding door, entering the home and taking cash, two cellphones and a purse, police said.

The West Drive resident, 59, said the intruder entered sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m.

When he went to investigate the noise he found the rear sliding doors open and, in the backyard, saw that his shed doors were open and his bicycle missing; and he saw the open basement window.

Nassau County police went to the home to investigate and searched the area with the aid of canine teams. They found the pocketbook but no suspects, and said no injuries had been reported.