Cops investigate Roosevelt drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a Thursday night drive-by shooting in Roosevelt in which the victim was shot in the arm.

The 20-year-old man was driving his Jeep Cherokee on Taylor Avenue at 6:20 p.m. "when he was struck in the right arm by a bullet fired by an unknown male operating an older model black colored BMW," Nassau County police said in a Friday news release.

"The victim witnessed the unknown male suspect put his hand with the gun in it, out the window of the vehicle and heard three or four shots fired."

The suspect fled the scene west on Taylor, with three unknown passengers in the BMW, police said.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center by ambulance for treatment. Police did not disclose his condition.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.