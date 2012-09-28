Cops investigate shots fired in Roosevelt

Police responding to a ShotSpotter call on Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt late Thursday found shell casings in front of two houses -- and two parked cars that had been hit.

No one was injured in the incident. Nassau County police said a witness reported seeing a man drive off in "an older model" gray pick-up truck.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m., police said.

The shots activated ShotSpotter, the county's gunfire detection system, which is intended to give police dispatchers precise gunshot locations.

Police said arriving officers found four shotgun shells and two .40-caliber shell casings in front of two residences.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.